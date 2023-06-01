Giants announce 2 new additions to personnel department

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants today announced two additions to their personnel department: Ryan Cowden as executive advisor to the general manager and Isaiah Wingfield as a scouting assistant.

Cowden and General Manager Joe Schoen worked together with the Carolina Panthers from 2000-07.

Cowden, who is in his 24th NFL season, spent the previous seven years with the Tennessee Titans, including the last five as vice president of player personnel. He originally joined the Titans in 2016, as the director of player personnel.

In his role as vice president of player personnel, Cowden oversaw all areas of Tennessee’s scouting department, both college and pro, including advance scouting, free agency preparation, and evaluation of players in the NFL and all other professional leagues. He also assisted with college scouting and preparation for the NFL Draft.

Cowden joined the Titans after 16 years with the Panthers. In Carolina, Cowden last had the title of assistant director of college scouting, a position he held for two years. Prior to that role, he served as the team’s national scout/senior college scout for two years (2012-14) and was a national scout from 2008-12.

Cowden originally joined the Panthers as a scouting assistant in 2000. He became an area scout in 2001 and was responsible for the southeast area from 2001-07. During his time in Carolina, the franchise won two NFC titles, five division crowns, and advanced to the playoffs six times.

Wingfield comes to the Giants from Wake Forest University, where he played defensive back as a graduate transfer for the last two seasons after beginning his career at Harvard. He helped the Demon Deacons win consecutive bowl games.

In 2022, Wingfield was sixth on the team with 48 tackles (30 solo), including two for loss and 1.0 sack.

Wingfield graduated from Harvard with an economics degree. In his final season with the Crimson in 2020, he was named first-team All-Ivy League.

Wingfield is a native of Burlington, N.J. He was a three-year starter at The Lawrenceville School.

