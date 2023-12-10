Giants vs. Packers Week 14 preview: How to watch, odds, storylines, more

Nov 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Giants are on extra rest and their first winning streak of the season as they welcome the Green Bay Packers to MetLife Stadium on Monday night.

Coming off a bye week following a 10-7 win over the New England Patriots, the Giants have won two straight to quickly change the conversation from No. 1 draft pick to being on the outskirts of the NFL’s playoff picture.

“We in this m—f—r, to be honest,” star running back Saquon Barkley said. “We’re not looking too far, we’re not looking at the hunt or the playoff picture. We have to take care of what we have to take care of. Everyone can say what they want to about the season, but it’s Week [14] and we’re still in contention… Everything we want is there.”

Packers (6-6) vs. Giants (4-8) Week 14: How to watch

Date: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ TV: ABC

The Giants defense has remained nearly impenetrable. After allowing just 19 points in a win against the Washington Commanders, New York held the New England Patriots to just seven points in Week 12. They’ll try to slow down young Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who has thrown for six touchdowns and zero interceptions across his last two games.

He continues to find his professional footing while his Packers have won two of three after snapping a four-game losing streak. They’re still tied for second in the NFC North with the Minnesota Vikings behind the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, the Giants are going to stick with Tommy DeVito for a third-straight start despite veteran backup Tyrod Taylor returning to the fold after recovering from a ribcage injury. The 25-year-old undrafted rookie has won each of his last two starts while throwing for four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Packers have allowed the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL this season and the fifth-fewest passing yards, meaing the Giants will once again have to lean significantly upon Barkley.

Packers vs. Giants Week 14 odds

Spread: Packers -6.5

Packers -6.5 Over/Under : 37

: 37 Giants Moneyline: +235

+235 Patriots Moneyline: -290

Odds Courtesy of Draftkings. For more, click here.