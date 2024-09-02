New York Giants rumors: Could Dak Prescott be Big Blue’s next QB?

Aug 17, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys remains uncertain, while the New York Giants could be in dire need of a quarterback very soon.

It is not that difficult to connect the dots here.

Prescott, the All-Pro passer, and the Cowboys have not made any progress on a contract extension with the start of the 2024 NFL season just days away. With free agency looming in the spring of 2025, the 31-year-old and Dallas owner Jerry Jones have resorted to verbal sparring through the media instead.

“You could easily say, if you hadn’t seen it by now, you haven’t seen it,” Jones told reporters after the Cowboys signed wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million extension. “Needing to see, I just gave an explanation where when you look at a situation, you’ve also got to weigh, ‘OK, what are the consequences of the other side of the coin?’ Dak’s situation right now, for me, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.”

In an attempt to stay on the high road, Prescott simply rebuked, “I stopped, honestly, listening to things [Jones] says to the media a long time ago. It doesn’t really hold weight with me.”

Should things remain unresolved, Prescott is on course to become one of the biggest free agents in NFL history. Preparing for his ninth season in the pros, the Mississippi State product is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he led the NFL with 410 completions and 36 passing touchdowns while compiling 4,516 yards.

The list of potential suitors would be bountiful, and NBC’s Mike Florio further fueled speculation that the Giants would be in the mix when he listed them as one of seven possible teams that could mount a legitimate pursuit for the quarterback.

This is a make-or-break season for Daniel Jones, who is fully healthy after recovering from a torn ACL but must prove to general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll that he can be the quarterback who led the Giants to the playoffs in 2022. That season, which included a Wild Card Round win over the Minnesota Vikings, coaxed New York to sign Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract, though a team option is built in following the 2024 season.

If Jones struggles, he will be out, as was made abundantly clear during the offseason as the Giants did their due diligence on quarterback options.

Pulling off a coup for Prescott would add further drama to the NFC East, which saw the Giants watch star running back Saquon Barkley walk in free agency to the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

