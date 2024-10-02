Giants vs. Seahawks Week 5 preview: Big Blue with much to prove in Seattle

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws against the Dallas defense during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The 3-1 Seattle Seahawks host the 1-3 New York Giants this Sunday at Lumen Field in a Week 5 matchup that looks like a must-win game already for Big Blue head coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants are coming off a 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. They failed to seize a “golden opportunity,” after keeping the Cowboys to two touchdowns by not finding the end zone for a second time this season. The result continues to aggregate question marks over quarterback Daniel Jones, even with Daboll singing his praises following the loss.

Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is doubtful for the trip to the Pacific Northwest after suffering a concussion on Thursday. He has been the go-to receiver for the Giants’ offense this year, totaling three touchdowns and 386 yards over 35 receptions in his first four NFL games. No other rookie wide receiver in NFL history has recorded 25 catches and three touchdowns through his first four games.

In a press conference after practice Wednesday, Daboll said the team is taking it “day by day” with him as he remains in concussion protocol.

“He’s doing well,” veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton said. “I saw him today for the first time since Friday, but he was in good spirits. He’s doing what he needs to do. Concussion, all you can really do is keep your eyes closed. He’s handling that and he’s in good spirits.”

If Nabers cannot feature, look for Wan’Dale Robinson as the next target. He tallied 11 catches against the Cowboys and has already reeled in 26 of 38 targets this season.

Starting running-back Devin Singletary also featured on the injury report with a groin injury suffered in Thursday night’s loss.

“I’m hopeful for him,” said Daboll. “But, again, a couple more days to see where he’s at.”

The Detroit Lions broke the Seahawks’ unbeaten record last week, defeating them 42-29 on Monday night in Detroit. However, Seattle, under new coach Mike Macdonald, still leads the NFC West and is one game ahead of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks’ defense has injury concerns. Former Giants Leonard Williams and Julian Love are concerns, while Jerome Baker, Uchenne Nwosu, Byron Murphy II, and Boye Mafe are also doubtful.

The Giants do not have a spectacular record against the Seahawks on the road, losing 24-3 in the same matchup last season.

“The 12s are well-known, well-documented. It’s a loud place to play,” said Slayton. “They’ve been a good football team for the last two decades, so they’re always competitive. We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re going to work to go out there and get a win.”

For more on the Giants, visit AMNY.com