Giants sign second-round pick John Michael Schmitz, complete 2023 class

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – One day after the Giants began voluntary OTAs and less than one month after the NFL Draft, the Giants have signed all seven of their draft choices.

On Tuesday afternoon, they put pen to paper with their last remaining draft pick to sign, John Michael Schmitz, the University of Minnesota center selected in the second round.

The 6’4″ and 320-pound Schmitz was considered by many to be the top center in the draft class and surprisingly fell to the Giants with the 57th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old had spent six seasons with the Golden Gophers, including a redshirt year in 2017. In those five years on the field, Schmitz played in 57 games with 35 starts, including starting 31 games in his final three seasons.

“Schmitz is a great guy,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said after selecting the center in the draft. “Smart, tough, dependable, played a lot of ball. Had a great Senior Bowl. He’s a good player and a great kid.”