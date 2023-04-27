Giants trade up in 1st round of 2023 NFL Draft, take Maryland CB Deonte Banks

With the 25th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New York Giants added a significant amount of talent to their secondary by selecting University of Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

Despite starting the draft with the 25th overall pick, the Giants felt the need to move up one spot to select Banks. In order to do so, they traded pick No. 25, pick No. 160, which is a fifth-round pick, and pick No. 240, which is a seventh-round pick.

Trading up was always a possibility heading into the draft due to the fact that the Giants had an abundance of picks to work with. The week before the draft, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said, “If there’s somebody we want to move up for, we have some extra draft capital to do that.”

Obviously, Banks was one of the players that they wanted, and Schoen admitted that “the way the board fell, we were getting depleted.” The best course of action was to move up to get their guy.

While many people were assuming that the Giants would use their first-rounder to address their offense, either with the selection of a wide receiver or offensive linemen, the value of getting Banks at pick 25 was simply too good for the Giants to pass up on.

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Banks is a big, physical corner who attacks the football with aggression and was trusted to cover top receivers this past season at Maryland. He also moves well in and out of his breaks for a player his size and should be able to match up against elite receivers at the next level.

While he can sometimes be overly aggressive, he has improved tremendously over the last few years, cleaning up issues with his technique and becoming a more consistent football player. That ability to adapt and learn, plus the physicality to handle the strength of NFL receivers was likely appealing to Schoen.

“Banks was a guy that we liked and we spent a lot of time with, so we’re excited to get him,” said Schoen.

In the modern NFL, with offenses usually featuring three or four talented receiving options, adding a talented player opposite starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson makes sense. Just in their own division, the Giants have to compete against the Eagles’ combination of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown and the Cowboys’ duo of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

With Minnesota adding Jordan Addison to Justin Jefferson, Seattle adding Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and San Francisco bringing back the pair of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, it’s clear that the Giants needed to bolster their secondary in order to keep the offenses of other NFC contenders in check.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen clearly hopes that Banks will be that guy.

