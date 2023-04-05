Quantcast
Rangers

Jacob Trouba will not return to Wednesday battle with upper-body injury

Jacob Trouba leaves Wednesday game early with upper body injury
New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and Calgary Flames center Dillon Dube (29) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
On a night when the Rangers captain was honored with one of the more prestigious awards the franchise has, Jacob Trouba’s game will end early. 

Trouba suffered an upper-body injury and the team announced that he will not return after crashing onto the ice head-first after colliding with Lightning forward, Corey Perry. 

New York was leading 3-0 over the Lightning when  Trouba exited the contest.

The announcement from the Rangers came after they honored their captain with the Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” award given to a player who “best honors Rod’s legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant contribution to his community.”

New York was already without Patrick Kane Wednesday night due to a lower-body injury. With just four games remaining in the 2022-23 regular season, the Rangers have now lost two key peices to the lineup in consecutive games.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates. 

For more Jacob Trouba and New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

