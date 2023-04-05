Jacob Trouba will not return to Wednesday battle with upper-body injury

On a night when the Rangers captain was honored with one of the more prestigious awards the franchise has, Jacob Trouba’s game will end early.

Trouba suffered an upper-body injury and the team announced that he will not return after crashing onto the ice head-first after colliding with Lightning forward, Corey Perry.

New York was leading 3-0 over the Lightning when Trouba exited the contest.

The announcement from the Rangers came after they honored their captain with the Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” award given to a player who “best honors Rod’s legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant contribution to his community.”

New York was already without Patrick Kane Wednesday night due to a lower-body injury. With just four games remaining in the 2022-23 regular season, the Rangers have now lost two key peices to the lineup in consecutive games.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

