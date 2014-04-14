Giants to work out pair of free-agent Quarterbacks

The Giants will meet with free agent quarterbacks Matt Flynn and Josh Freeman Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Having a solid backup quarterback becomes more essential following Eli Manning’s ankle surgery. Although Freeman and Flynn have both had a rough couple of years, they have both shown glimpses of potential in the past.

The 6-foot-6 Freeman is a former first-round draft pick and has had two seasons with 25 or more touchdowns in his career, both with Tampa Bay.

Flynn signed a three-year, $20.5 million deal with the Seahawks prior to the 2012 season, but lost the starting job to Russell Wilson before starting a game. He was then traded to Oakland, released, and re-signed by the Packers, where he began his career in 2008.