Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Sports

Giants to work out pair of free-agent Quarterbacks

DAN FERRARA. Special to amNewYork
April 14, 2014
1 min read

The Giants will meet with free agent quarterbacks Matt Flynn and Josh Freeman.

The Giants will meet with free agent quarterbacks Matt Flynn and Josh Freeman Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Having a solid backup quarterback becomes more essential following Eli Manning’s ankle surgery. Although Freeman and Flynn have both had a rough couple of years, they have both shown glimpses of potential in the past.

The 6-foot-6 Freeman is a former first-round draft pick and has had two seasons with 25 or more touchdowns in his career, both with Tampa Bay.

Flynn signed a three-year, $20.5 million deal with the Seahawks prior to the 2012 season, but lost the starting job to Russell Wilson before starting a game. He was then traded to Oakland, released, and re-signed by the Packers, where he began his career in 2008.

DAN FERRARA. Special to amNewYork

View all posts

You may also like