Giants waive cornerback Deandre Baker after armed robbery charges

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that they finally waived cornerback Deandre Baker after just one season.

The 23-year-old has been on the commissioner’s exempt list since July 27 after he was arrested for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in May at a house party in Miramar, FL.

Baker was formally charged with four counts of robbery in August.

“[A witness] was outside cooking food when he heard a commotion inside,” Miramar PD’s report that May night read. “When he looked inside the residence, he observed Deandre Lamar Baker with a gun in his hand. Baker was pointing it at one of the attendees of the party… Baker was directing two other individuals to take money and valuables from the other attendees… [Seahawks cornerback] Quinton Disheen Dunbar was assisting Baker in taking the money and valuables from the attendees… the assailant, while wearing a red mask, took his valuables ($800 in US Currency and a $18,000 Rolex watch) at the direction of Baker… Baker directed the assailant in the red mask to shoot [unnamed person], who was just walking into the party.”

Taken in the first round out of Georgia last year, Baker was poised to help improve a Giants secondary that had been one of the worst in the NFL for a few years, now. His rookie campaign, however, featured a litany of growing pains at the position while New York’s pass defense didn’t see much growth.

It included an admittance of not really knowing the team’s defensive schemes following a 37-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last season.

He appeared in all 16 games, starting 15 of them while racking up 61 total tackles and eight passes defended.