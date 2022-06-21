Yankees’ Gleyber Torres continues to impress at the plate

Yankee infielder Gleyber Torres has caught fire in recent games, helping to propel the Bronx Bombers to a league-best 50 wins.

Over the previous 10 contests heading into the Tuesday night matchup against the Rays, Torres has posted a stellar .378 batting average, while recording 14 hits in 37 at-bats, and posting a .784 slugging percentage.

His red-hot presence at the plate comes after Torres struggled to begin the season, when he posted a measly .161 batting average during his 1st 10 games.

The 25-year-old has recorded a hit or a walk in 13 of 15 games throughout the month of June.

On the year, Torres boasts a .267/.313/.524 stat line, while accumulating 32 RBIs and 13 home runs.

Sunday’s Yankee loss over the Blue Jays saw Torres just miss out on hitting for the cycle, when he singled, doubled and homered — prompting team skipper Aaron Boone to praise the infielder for his newfound focus at the plate.

“He’s on time, he’s in a strong position,” Boone said. “He looks great.”

Torres came to the Yankees on a one-year contract after the 2018 season, following his time with the Chicago Cubs, and signed another one-year deal, worth $6.25 million, this offseason to avoid the arbitration process.

“I’m getting better and better,” Torres said after a recent 2-homer performance. “For sure, I’m feeling good.”

His outstanding play of late has added yet another bat to the Bronx Bombers lineup, which already boasts several big-time hitters like Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton.

Combined, the team has hit 111 homers on the year, which is 10 more than the next-best Atlanta Braves with 101. They have also strung together the 2nd most RBIs in the MLB through 67 games, behind only the Mets across town.

Their 50–17 record puts them atop the MLB standings, 6 games ahead of the second-place Amazins, and they boast a 12-game lead in the AL East, ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays with their 38–29 record.

According to the popular sports betting site Caesars Sportsbook, the Yankees are favorites to win the American League at +200 odds (meaning bettors would win $2 for every $1 wagered), and the 2nd-best odds to win the World Series at +450, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees next game will see them take on the Rays, just one day after they won the series opener, when starting pitcher Gerrit Cole tossed 7 hitless innings during the team’s 4–2 victory.