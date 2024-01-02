Gotham FC continues big signings, bring on USWNT star Tierna Davidson after Crystal Dunn deal

Jul 1, 2023; Bridgeview, Illinois, USA; Chicago Red Stars defender Tierna Davidson (12) controls the ball during the first half against the San Diego Wave FC at SeatGeek Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The defending NWSL champions, Gotham FC, came away with its second United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) member in three days, inking defender Tierna Davidson to a contract that runs through the 2026 season.

“Gotham FC is at the forefront of what lies ahead for this league,” Davidson said. “The exciting and fluid style of play that the coaching staff has implemented, paired with the strong team culture throughout the organization, creates an incredibly exciting environment to join. I cannot wait to get started.”

The 25-year-old becomes an immediate foundational member of Gotham’s defense after one of its stalwarts from their NWSL championship-winning season, Ali Krieger, retired.

Davidson was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NWSL draft by the Chicago Red Stars, a club she spent the past five seasons with.

Across 64 appearances (62 starts), she amassed 5,420 minutes while anchoring a defense that made two appearances in the NWSL championship game.

She has also appeared in 51 matches for the USWNT and was a member of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad. She also won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Tierna is a tremendous player and leader, who will further bolster our backline for this upcoming season,” Gotham FC general manager and head of soccer operations, Yael Averbuch West, said. “We are beyond excited to have Tierna join us as we look to build upon last season’s success.”

Davidson’s signing comes just two days after fellow USWNT member Crystal Dunn signed on with Gotham, also through the 2026 campaign.

A Long Island native, Dunn has been one of the most prolific performers of the last decade in NWSL play, winning the 2015 league MVP, two Best XI honors, and taking home three league championships.

She has also won a pair of World Cup titles with the USWNT and most recently was named a finalist for the 2023 US Soccer Female Player of the Year after helping the national side post one of its best defensive years ever. The USWNT allowed 0.17 goals per game in 2023.

“I am so excited to join Gotham and return back home,” Dunn said. “This place is one that I hold close to my heart. I am looking forward to playing alongside top players that will bring out the best in me, as we all work together to push this club to achieve even more success this upcoming season and beyond.”

