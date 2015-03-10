Hideki Matsui added to Yankees’ front office

Hideki Matsui will be returning to the Yankees, just not in uniform. Matsui, who played seven seasons for the Yankees …

Matsui, who played seven seasons for the Yankees and was named the 2009 World Series MVP, was named special advisor to the general manager, the team announced Tuesday.

Matsui will spend most of the upcoming 2015 MLB season “traveling throughout the Yankees’ minor league system and focusing on aspects of hitting with managers, batting coaches and players,” the team wrote in a statement.

Matsui will work with GM Brian Cashman and player development vice president Gary Denbo.

This is the first front-office position with the Yankees for Matsui, who retired after the 2012 season.

Matsui hit .292 with 140 home runs and 597 RBIs for the Yankees from 2003 to 2009. After not being re-signed by the Yankees after the 2009 World Series — where he hit a home run and drove in six runs in the deciding Game 6 — Matsui plaed with the Angels, A’s and Rays.