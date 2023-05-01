Islanders re-sign 2023 surprise Hudson Fasching to 2-year deal

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — On Monday afternoon during his exit interview, Hudson Fasching admitted that he loved playing with the New York Islanders this season and was hoping his agent and the team would figure out a way to keep the pending unrestricted free agent around for a little while longer.

He didn’t have to wait all that long for it to become a reality, as the Islanders announced just hours later that they’ve agreed to a two-year deal with the winger.

“That’s the dream, right?,” Fasching asked about the prospects of signing a multi-year deal at the NHL level before the deal was official. “That’s what everybody in the minors is working toward and that’s something I’ve worked hard toward.”

The 27-year-old experienced unprecedented success with the Islanders, scoring 10 goals with nine assists across 49 games this season. Across five seasons with the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres from 2015-2022, Fasching scored just a single goal with two assists in 38 games.

“It kind of fits my style of game,” Fasching said about working with the Islanders. “I don’t think I take a lot of risks, I try to minimize the style the best I can and that’s kind of how this team functions… That fit really well with me from the beginning.”

Signed by the Islanders in August of 2022, Fasching was called up out of necessity in December after Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri went down with injuries. He quickly provided a steady presence amongst the bottom six of New York’s forward lines, combining his surprising playmaking abilities with a grind-it-out style of play that works well in GM Lou Lamoriello’s side.

“It’s a culmination of a lot of work to get here,” Fasching said. “It felt really good to have the success I had here and to make the jump to the NHL for a long period of time.”

