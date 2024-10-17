May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein has suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left hand that will hold him out for the next five to six weeks.

The 26-year-old center signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the Thunder after a resurgent 2023-24 season with the Knicks. In 75 games with a career-high 49 starts, he averaged 7.8 points with a career-high 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 64.4% from the field.

He was an invaluable replacement for the injured Mitchell Robinson, who once again was out for considerable stretches last year. Robinson is not expected to return to action until December or January as he recovers from foot surgery.

Hartenstein’s departure, coupled with Robinson’s injury history, prompted the Knicks to make one of the biggest trades of the offseason, acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package including Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

It was the latest big move of the offseason for Leon Rose, who also acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and re-signed OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million

Because of the new contracts on the books, the Knicks could only offer Hartenstein a max deal of four years, $72.5 million.

“It was hard. I was in a situation where I loved my teammates, I loved New York,” Hartesntein said at his introductory press conference in Oklahoma City back in July. “I really appreciated what [president Leon Rose] and [head coach Tom Thibodeau] did for me. The fans in New York really showed me love.”

For more on the Knicks and Isaiah Hartenstein, visit AMNY.com