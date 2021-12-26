Quantcast
Islanders

Islanders add four more to COVID-19 list

By
0
comments
Posted on
Oliver Wahlstrom Islanders
Oliver Wahlstrom
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Islanders returned to team facilities in preparations of returning to action following an extended holiday break, they ran into more COVID-19 issues.

Anthony Beauvillier, Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise, and Oliver Wahlstrom were placed in NHL health and safety protocol on Sunday, the team announced.

The team continues to struggle with the virus after having as many as eight skaters sidelined at one time last month. 

First-line center Mathew Barzal was activated from the COVID list on Sunday after a 10-day quarantine period in Detroit while Matt Martin and Robin Salo are eligible to return on Wednesday.

With Monday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres already getting postponed, the Islanders are still scheduled to play a back-to-back Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings and Thursday against the Sabres.

Team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said that “every indication” suggests that the Islanders will play despite the COVID outbreaks that continue to plague the NHL. 

That means the Islanders will be forced to play without two-thirds of their third line with Parise and Wahlstrom out — the latter also one of the team’s most dangerous power-play weapons. Beauvillier flanks the second line while Clutterbuck is a mainstay of New York’s famous fourth line.

In total, 64 games have been postponed with well over 120 players testing positive for COVID-19. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

