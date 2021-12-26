Islanders add four more to COVID-19 list

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As the New York Islanders returned to team facilities in preparations of returning to action following an extended holiday break, they ran into more COVID-19 issues.

Anthony Beauvillier, Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise, and Oliver Wahlstrom were placed in NHL health and safety protocol on Sunday, the team announced.

The team continues to struggle with the virus after having as many as eight skaters sidelined at one time last month.

First-line center Mathew Barzal was activated from the COVID list on Sunday after a 10-day quarantine period in Detroit while Matt Martin and Robin Salo are eligible to return on Wednesday.

With Monday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres already getting postponed, the Islanders are still scheduled to play a back-to-back Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings and Thursday against the Sabres.

Team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said that “every indication” suggests that the Islanders will play despite the COVID outbreaks that continue to plague the NHL.

That means the Islanders will be forced to play without two-thirds of their third line with Parise and Wahlstrom out — the latter also one of the team’s most dangerous power-play weapons. Beauvillier flanks the second line while Clutterbuck is a mainstay of New York’s famous fourth line.

In total, 64 games have been postponed with well over 120 players testing positive for COVID-19.