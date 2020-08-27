Islanders, all NHL playoff games likely postponed Thursday, Friday night

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NHL players have moved to postpone playoff games scheduled for Thursday and Friday night, according to multiple reports.

That Game 3 of the New York Islanders’ second-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday night.

Such a decision comes after a Wednesday of unrest in the athletics world, which stems from Kenosha police’s shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.

While the NBA Players’ Association opted to boycott all games on Wednesday — and also Thursday — while three MLB games were postponed, all NHL playoff games were played on Wednesday, including the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The decision to play was met by harsh criticism, especially from San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane, who is a member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

“We the [Hockey Diversity Alliance] have formally requested the NHL to suspend all playoff games today,” Kane tweeted. “We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.”

Kane is one of seven Black current or former hockey players making up the HDA, which was formed in June “to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey.”

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, over 100 players in the NHL’s bubble sites in Toronto and Edmonton had a call with Kane and Minnesota Wild defenseman and HDA member Matt Dumba Thursday afternoon.

“The PLAYERS took a stand today, they stepped up,” Kane wrote. “Proud of my fellow NHL players for their action.”

Official comment from the NHL on postponing games tonight has not been made yet.