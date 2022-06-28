Islanders announce 2022-23 preseason schedule

The New York Islanders revealed their six-game preseason schedule on Tuesday morning for the 2022-23 season, which will commemorate the franchise’s 50th anniversary.

2022-23 Islanders preseason schedule

Sept. 26, 7 p.m. – NYI at NY Rangers (Madison Square Garden)

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. – NYI at Devils (Prudential Center)

Oct. 2, 7 p.m. – NYI vs Flyers (UBS Arena)

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. – NYI at Flyers (Wells Fargo Center)

Oct. 6, 7 p.m. – NYI vs Devils (UBS Arena)

Oct. 8, 7 p.m. – NYI vs NY Rangers (UBS Arena)

Three games will be played on the road and three will be staged at UBS Arena, finally providing a central location for the team’s exhibition slate — which hasn’t been the case in recent years.

Awaiting for the completion of UBS Arena last year, the Islanders played three exhibition home games at Webster Bank Arena, the home of their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, CT.

A shortened 2020-21 season didn’t provide a legitimate exhibition slate while the year before saw New York hold preseason games at the Nassau Coliseum and Webster Bank Arena.

It will be the first opportunity to see what should be a new-look Islanders team led by head coach Lane Lambert, who takes over for Barry Trotz. General manager Lou Lamoriello is expected to make some notable changes to a roster that missed the playoffs in 2021-22 for the first time in four years.

