Islanders’ Noah Dobson named NHL’s 3rd star of week

Oct 28, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) controls the puck during the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

As he continues his remarkable offensive pace, New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson was named the NHL’s third star of the week on Monday.

In four games last week, he recorded eight assists, which helped him become the second Islanders defenseman in franchise history to record 27 assists through the first 30 games of a season. Only the legendary Denis Potvin did so during the 1975-76 season.

“I really like where my game is at right now,” Dobson told amNewYork. “I feel a lot better in a lot of areas. I just came into this year with a lot of confidence because I was able to have a good offseason and felt good coming in and I’ve gotten off to a good start.

“I’ve found a good rhythm and groove… I just want to keep it going.”

He posted three assists in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 11, added two more in a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks, and then put up three more in the third period of Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. It tied a franchise record for most assists in a period by a defenseman and the first blueliner to attain such a feat in a road game since 2007.

His monster week has him in the team lead for assists this season and he’s also tied for the team lead in points ( 32 ) with playmaking star forward Mathew Barzal.

At his current pace, he’s projected to finish the season with 87 points, becoming the first Islander defenseman not named Denis Potvin to average a point per game or better in a season. It would also be the third-most points by a blueliner in team history — Potvin owning the top three campaigns.

“Honestly, the last two weeks feel like your mind is either on a game day or you’re just getting ready for one, it’s been a crazy schedule, so I haven’t really thought about it that much,” Dobson said of his mounting assault on the team record books. “I’m just trying to stay in the zone.”

