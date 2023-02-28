Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Islanders

Islanders acquire Pierre Engvall from Maple Leafs for 2024 3rd-round pick

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Pierre Engvall Islanders
Pierre Engvall (Wikimedia Commons)

The New York Islanders have acquired left-winger Pierre Engvall from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced on Tuesday evening.

In return, New York is sending a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft back to Toronto. 

The 26-year-old forward will likely receive bottom-six minutes with 12 goals and nine assists (21 points) in 58 games this season. He’s just three goals away from tying a career-high set last year.

UBS Arena Islanders
UBS Arena/Dennis DaSilva

This is a prototypical Islanders acquisition. A big-bodied, good skater, Engvall should add tenacity to Lane Lambert’s forecheck and could even get penalty kill minutes. However, his finishing skills have hindered his development toward that next step at the NHL level despite possessing a solid shot. 

Where he fits in the lineup obviously remains to be seen depending on what else general manager Lou Lamoriello might do before Friday’s trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET. 

For the time being, however, an Islanders team hampered by injuries is projected to roll out Matt Martin as its third-line left-winger and Ross Johnston on the fourth unit. Engvall could potentially add a bit more polish with some physicality to the lower ranks. 

For more on the Islanders and Pierre Engvall, visit AMNY.com

Lou Lamoriello Islanders
Lou Lamoriello (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC