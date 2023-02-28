Islanders acquire Pierre Engvall from Maple Leafs for 2024 3rd-round pick

The New York Islanders have acquired left-winger Pierre Engvall from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced on Tuesday evening.

In return, New York is sending a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft back to Toronto.

The 26-year-old forward will likely receive bottom-six minutes with 12 goals and nine assists (21 points) in 58 games this season. He’s just three goals away from tying a career-high set last year.

This is a prototypical Islanders acquisition. A big-bodied, good skater, Engvall should add tenacity to Lane Lambert’s forecheck and could even get penalty kill minutes. However, his finishing skills have hindered his development toward that next step at the NHL level despite possessing a solid shot.

Where he fits in the lineup obviously remains to be seen depending on what else general manager Lou Lamoriello might do before Friday’s trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET.

For the time being, however, an Islanders team hampered by injuries is projected to roll out Matt Martin as its third-line left-winger and Ross Johnston on the fourth unit. Engvall could potentially add a bit more polish with some physicality to the lower ranks.

