Islanders’ Scott Mayfield OUT for Tuesday vs. Coyotes, still day-to-day with lower-body inury

New York Islanders’ Scott Mayfield (24) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) protect their net from Winnipeg Jets’ Blake Wheeler (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield will not play in Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes with a lower-body injury, head coach Lane Lambert revealed on Tuesday morning.

He is still considered day-to-day.

“We’ll just have to see what happens from here,” Lambert added.

Mayfield suffered the injury late in the third period of their 3-2 opening-night victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday after taking a Rasmus Dahlin shot off the left ankle. He managed to gut out the final 1:14 of play to help preserve the victory, but he has not skated in any capacity since then, Lambert said.

Samuel Bolduc will slot in on New York’s third defensive pairing alongside Sebastian Aho, who will shift from his natural left side to the right.

The 31-year-old blueliner played in all 82 games last season, the first time he’s ever done so. He missed 21 games two seasons ago with a right ankle injury

For more on Scott Mayfield and the Islanders, visit AMNY.com