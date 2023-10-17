Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Islanders’ Scott Mayfield OUT for Tuesday vs. Coyotes, still day-to-day with lower-body inury

By Posted on
Islanders
New York Islanders’ Scott Mayfield (24) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) protect their net from Winnipeg Jets’ Blake Wheeler (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield will not play in Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes with a lower-body injury, head coach Lane Lambert revealed on Tuesday morning. 

He is still considered day-to-day. 

“We’ll just have to see what happens from here,” Lambert added.

Mayfield suffered the injury late in the third period of their 3-2 opening-night victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday after taking a Rasmus Dahlin shot off the left ankle. He managed to gut out the final 1:14 of play to help preserve the victory, but he has not skated in any capacity since then, Lambert said. 

Samuel Bolduc will slot in on New York’s third defensive pairing alongside Sebastian Aho, who will shift from his natural left side to the right.

The 31-year-old blueliner played in all 82 games last season, the first time he’s ever done so. He missed 21 games two seasons ago with a right ankle injury

For more on Scott Mayfield and the Islanders, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC