Jacob deGrom says he’ll miss Mets ‘friends’ Niese, Murphy

DeGrom says he knows it’s just the nature of the baseball business.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom was a first-time All-Star last season for the Mets Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has already been NL Rookie of the Year, an All-Star and finished in the top 10 in NL Cy Young Award voting. And, while he admitted he’s “excited about” the Mets’ acquisition of second baseman Neil Walker, it’s also difficult to stomach the loss of a few friends.

But he knows it’s the business of baseball.

“I was good friends with Jon [Niese], and I actually talked to him the other day,” the 27-year-old ace told amNewYork at Lord & Taylor’s Guys’ Night Out last Thursday. “I think we all understand that it’s part of the game.”

Niese, who was traded to the Pirates for Walker, wasn’t the only friend he lost because of the trade. The deal also rules out the possibility of the Mets re-signing Daniel Murphy, whose seven postseason home runs carried the Mets to the World Series last year. Murphy was the NLCS MVP for his heroics in the Mets’ sweep of the Cubs.

“He definitely was [a key to the World Series run], and whoever gets him is going to get a great ballplayer,” deGrom said of Murphy. “I was also good friends with him, so I wish him the best of luck wherever he goes.”