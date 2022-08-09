Jacob Trouba was traded to the New York Rangers in 2019 from the Winnipeg Jets.

Since his arrival, the Rangers have been to the playoffs twice, with last year being the first time the Blueshirts have gotten to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2014-15.

When Trouba came to the team Ryan McDonagh, the last captain of the Rangers had already been traded, and the Rangers were in the mix of a rebuild.

Now, three years after joining the team, Trouba was named the 28th captain of the New York Rangers by his team.

“It’s a privilege to be a Ranger and play in this city. I don’t take lit lightly.” Trouba said in his press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Trouba tallied a career-high in goals and was second in the NHL in blocked shots with over 200 hits.

Trouba was an alternative captain in the 2021 season along with Barclay Goodrow, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome, and Mika Zibanejad.

Others speak out on Trouba’s Captaincy

The 28-year-old also acknowledged that he didn’t want much to change from how the leadership was run last year for the Rangers.

That didn’t stop current players on the roster from coming out and congratulating the new captain.

“I was waiting for this day to happen. I’m really excited for him. He is very honest and very genuine as a leader. Everyone in the locker room respects him and I think it was a great choice.” Mika Zibanejad said in a statement.

Chris Kreider echoed Mika’s comments saying “If you asked the guys in that locker room, 100% of them will tell you that he’s been out captain without actually wearing the ‘c’ for the last couple of years.”

Trouba acknowledged that the leadership on the roster needed to be filled when Henrik Lundqvist left in 2020 and was eager to look to fill that role along with other teammates. The defenseman also made the note that he wanted to be the player that teammates came to for anything.

The new captain of the Rangers also received text messages from past leaders of Ranger squads, most notably, Mark Messier.

“(Mark) Messier texted me. That was pretty cool. Dru (Chris Drury) never texted me.” Trouba joked.

Head coach Gerard Gallant and general manager Chris Drury were on hand to announce Trouba’s captaincy. Both were not surprised and pleased to announce the new role for their defenseman.

“He played in 101 games for us, he prepares himself, the young players he took under his wing. He just looked like a leader. It wasn’t just a one-day decision. He’s a character person, I think his teammates really love him. Your captain doesn’t need to be your best player but he has to be a guy that shows up and helps his team out.” Gallant said.

“Every day he brings something to the group, and while everyone sees the K’Andre relationship…how he’s grown and evolved as a leader, he’s the perfect choice,” Drury added.

Looking back on his career, Trouba understands that a role like this can certainly change the future outlook of a franchise or even the player himself. It’s something that hasn’t been lost on the former Winnipeg Jet.

“It’s something I thought a fair bit about. Coming here with the contract and getting traded, I was trying to be something I wasn’t. When I’m at my best is when I am myself.” Trouba added. “I’m not going to change who I am. The reason all this happened is that I was true to myself. I intend on being the same person.”

While the Rangers look to improve off a magical postseason run from the year prior, the leadership dynamic on the roster has shifted.

Even with donning the ‘C’ on his jersey now, Jacob Trouba and his group of leaders are prepared to take the next step with a young core and get even further in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com