New York Rangers take 2-0 series lead with 3-2 win over Lightning

The kids took care of the goals and the defense shut down one of the best teams in the NHL as the New York Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

Youngsters K’Andre Miller and Kaapo Kakko each scored, while Mika Zibanejad added New York’s third goal for good measure in the opening minutes of the third. The Rangers defense played a suffocating brand of hockey for the better part of the 60-minute affair and Igor Shesterkin turned away all but two of the shots he faced.

The Rangers netminder finished the game with 29 saves as New York took a 2-0 lead in the series as things shift to Tampa Bay. The Lightning have not trailed 0-2 in a series since the first round of the 2019 playoffs against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Shirts’ win also snapped a streak of 17 straight playoff games in which Tampa Bay has been victorious following a loss. The Rangers held the Lightning to 31 shots on Friday, which included keeping them to just 10 in the second period.

“I mean the young guys are the young guys at the end of the day I guess, but I don’t really think we look at it like that,” Miller said about the team’s younger players before the game. “Especially on this team, we have a lot of older guys that have helped us all out throughout the season. I think it’s just about showing up and doing your job no matter young or some of the older guys. It’s just about showing up and doing your job.”

Part of the Blue Shirts’ success came from their ability to contain the potent Tampa Bay offense. New York forced 22 giveaways in Game 2 and had 15 takeaways on the night, which led to several scoring chances.

It was Miller’s goal moments after the Lightning scored in the first that swung the moment of the game. The Rangers quickly turned up the pressure and after Artemi Panarin was denied on a breakaway and the Kid Line caused some havoc, Miller tied the game up at one at 5:59.

The New York defenseman had his initial shot from the point blocked by Brandon Hagel, but collected the puck back up and fired one past Andrei Vasilevskiy. The goal was Miller’s second of the playoffs.

“From the first game of the year with K’Andre, he’s been outstanding and he gets better every night,” Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said about Miller prior to puck drop.

Aside from a chance from Steven Stamkos in front of the net in the middle of the period, which Shesterkin expertly turned away, the Rangers put their foot on the gas for the rest of the first. It culminated with a goal from Kaapo Kakko at the 17:32 mark.

Adam Fox set up Alexis Lafreniere for a scoring chance that was turned away by Vasilevskiy, but the defenseman was able to get the puck back and found Kakko for the deflection goal to put New York ahead 2-1.

Zibanejad made it 3-1 when he scored 1:21 into the third period after the Lightning botched a clearing attempt. New York turned the play around and Zibanejad put one past the blocker of Vasilevskiy.

Tampa Bay scored nine seconds into their first power play of the game to take the 1-0 lead. Nikita Kucherov got a shot off just above the faceoff circle that beat Shesterkin at the 2:41 mark of the first period.

The Lightning ended up on the man-advantage after Ryan Reaves and Pat Maroon got into a shoving match that ultimately resulted in Reaves getting called for slashing.

Their second goal of the night came at the 17:58 mark after Nick Paul beat Shesterkin.