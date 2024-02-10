Jalen Brunson appears on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, amNewYork featured

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts after making a 3-pointer during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Jalen Brunson’s meteoric rise to superstardom hit a new level on Saturday night — and it had nothing to do with being on the court.

The New York Knicks’ All-Star point guard appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Saturday night to discuss his ascension from doubted talent to one of the top players in the league.

Within the segment, Fallon highlighted three headlines initially doubting the Knicks’ decision to sign the 27-year-old to a four-year, $104 million deal prior to the start of last season.

He then featured three headlines from the past week, including one from a column written by amNewYork sports editor Joe Pantorno: “Time to put Jalen Brunson firmly in 2024 NBA MVP conversations”

“I guess so. I feel like that’s what people on the outside think, ‘He’s proving everyone wrong,'” Brunson said. “But for me, I like to see that I proved to myself that I belong. I worked this hard to get here. So while I’m proving people wrong, I worked this hard to be here. So I have to keep that mindset, keep that confidence.”

In 49 games this season, Brunson is averaging 27.2 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 41.1% from three-point range.

Not only did he earn his first All-Star nod this year but he’ll be competing in the NBA 3-point shooting contest during All-Star Weekend next week in Indianapolis.

For more on Jalen Brunson and the Knicks, visit AMNY.com