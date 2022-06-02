Jameson Taillon throws near-perfect game in Yankees 2-1 win over Angels

Jameson Taillon threw nearly eight innings of near-perfect baseball on Thursday night in the second game of the New York Yankees doubleheader with the Los Angeles Angels. The Bombers backed Taillon up with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth as New York defeated the Angels with a 2-1 win.

Clay Holmes came into the game in the ninth to seal the win despite loading the bases with two outs. He eventually

The Yankees starter allowed just two hits and one run on an 0uting that had New York fans dreaming of possible history being made in front of them. The last Yankees pitcher to throw a perfect game was David Cone back on July 19, 1999, against the Montreal Expos.

He was just the third pitcher in franchise history to throw a perfect game. Nestor Cortes came close to throwing a no-hitter earlier this season on May 9 against the Texas Rangers.

The victory helped the Yankees complete the Series sweep of the Angels, who they will not see again until the final week of August.

Taillon made quick work of the Angeles with each batter that he faced. The 30-year-old righty finished the night with five strikeouts on 101 pitches, while giving up just the lone run.

He faced several close calls in the sixth and seventh, with his infielders backing him up to preserve his perfect game through seven innings. It was Walsh’s single up the middle that finally broke up the starter’s perfect game bid.

The hit bounced off the glove of a New York fielder and allowed Walsh to reach second.

Despite allowing a run off an eventual Kurt Suzuki double, the Yankees responded in the eighth. Miguel Andujar doubled to center and Isiah Kiner-Falefa walked in the next at-bat.

Eventually, Aaron Hicks walked to load the bases with one out. Two batters later, Rizzon singled on a ground ball to center to score Andujar and Kiner-Falefa to give New York the lead.

The Yankees homestand continues on Friday when the Detroit Tigers come to town for a three-game set at Yankee Stadium.