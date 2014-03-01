Jason Collins’ Nets’ jersey sales will be donated to LGBT groups

He’s only been a Brooklynite for six days, but Jason Collins is already a trendsetter.

The NBA says requests for Collins’ No. 98 jersey have been “unprecedented” since he was signed by the Brooklyn Nets and has led the NBA store in sales since it hit the shelves Tuesday.

Collins, who came out as the first openly gay athlete in a major U.S. sport last year, wears No. 98 in honor of Matthew Shepard, the gay college student who was targeted and killed because of his sexuality.

Sales from Collins’ jersey will be donated to the Gay & Straight Education Network (GSLEN) and the Matthew Shepard Foundation. The NBA will donate no less than $100,000 to the organizations.

Collins gave an autographed jersey to Shepard’s parents Thursday night after the Nets played the Denver Nuggets.

Although Collins has just a 10-day contract with the Nets, it’s likely that it will be extended for the rest of the season, especially after Thursday’s blow-out 112-89 victory.