New York sports talk radio has remained mum over New York Mets star Jeff McNeil’s decision to take paternity leave following the birth of his first child, but that doesn’t mean everyone on the airwaves didn’t have an issue with it.

Fox Sports Radio host Steve Covino, who has been filling in on the Doug Gottlieb show this week with co-host Rich Davis, had a different perspective on the matter. In a clip published to Fox Sports Radio’s Twitter account, Covino decries McNeil’s decision to spend time with his wife and newborn instead of playing in an important divisional game against the Atlanta Braves.

“I don’t want to be on the wrong side of this,” Covino said. “But I hate this story because I expect my players to be there, man. I do. I mean it’s the big leagues, bro. Big series! You get paid lots of money, you let the fans down! The fans are what make you. That’s how I feel about that.”

Cavino later added: “I get it. He had a beautiful moment, but he couldn’t get out there for the game?”

📺@stevecovino: "I don't want to be on the wrong side of this but I hate this story because I expect my players to be there. It's a BIG series. You let the fans down!" 📺@CovinoandRich debate Mets Jeff McNeil taking paternity leave during a crucial series pic.twitter.com/OGZW9L0om5 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) July 12, 2022

Davis attempted to push back during the conversation by saying that nothing was more important than family, which Cavino appeared to agree with before suggesting that people have taken advantage of paternity.

“I think that people take advantage of this,” Covino continued. “I hate to be blatant and rude, and I don’t want to offend anybody in here, but if your company is going to give you three weeks off or whatever it is nowadays… if you could take that much time off, I’m sorry, you’re not that important. If you’re an important guy, then you should be back as soon as you can.”

Three days of paternity was negotiated into the MLB collective bargaining agreement in 2011 and it has been pretty commonplace for players to use it these days. Fellow Mets teammates Seth Lugo and David Peterson have used it this season with little commotion, as has crosstown rival Aaron Hicks.

The episode was reminiscent of sorts to 2014 when famed New York sports talk jocks Mike Francesa and Boomer Esiason criticized Daniel Murphy for taking paternity leave. The criticisms back then included Esiason telling the audience that if it had been him he would have had his wife schedule a C-Section before the season so he could be at opening day.

The morning man at WFAN would later apologize for the insensitive remark. The comments from Covina were far tamer, but still surprising considering the commonality of the practice among baseball players.