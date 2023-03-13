Jets 2023 offseason predictions with moratorium period kicking off free agency

The New York Jets have a lot of work to do before the start of NFL Free Agency on Wednesday. It also doesn’t help that the craziness of the moratorium period begins later Monday afternoon.

With a playoff drought of over a decade now hanging over the franchise, the Jets need to use the upcoming 2023 free agency period as a way to end their drought and become a true title contender in a loaded AFC.

The good news for Gang Green is that there are plenty of ways for the team to improve as an overall franchise. Whether it’s a massive swing at quarterback or surprise signings, there are plenty of ways for the Jets to improve as an overall roster.

Here’s our list of predictions that will happen for New York this offseason.

Cap Casualties/Cap restructures C.J. Moseley, Corey Davis, Jordan Whitehead, and Carl Lawson

Restructuring or straight-up cutting all four of the above-named would save over $20-30 million in cap space and open up a wide range of possibilities for the Jets. Lawson and Moseley are probably the safe bets to stay in New York while Davis and Whitehead are more likely to be released.

The Jets currently sit with around $20 million in space right now according to Spotrac. The added space that each move will provide is too simple a move to pass up.

Off-season Trade: Aaron Rodgers

The trade that everyone is waiting for seems to be the only thing holding up the current off-season plan that Joe Douglas and the Jets want to run. Rodgers won’t come cheap in terms of trading away draft capital, but he will instantly make the Jets a championship contender. This is the move that needs to happen first before anything else.

Re-signings: Nate Herbig, Soloman Thomas, Sheldon Rankins, Greg Zeurlein, George Fant

Sheldon Rankins is obviously the biggest name of the resigns here but there are plenty of reasons why each deal could be made. Herbig played very well in the short time he was a starter at right guard. You can never have too many pass rushers and Thomas fits the bill there. Zeurlein is a good kicker and Fant is as good a backup tackle as any. Rankins also provides necessary depth on the interior and will continue to pair well with Quinnen Williams.

Free Agent Signings: Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Lazard, Isaac Seumalo

There were several people surprised by the Jets being announced as one of the teams at Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout. Still, if the Jets were to secure Aaron Rodgers, getting another top wideout like OBJ is something that could be a match made in heaven. Lazard coming from Green Bay and joining Rodgers also makes a lot of sense.

It’s the signing of Isaac Seumalo though that could change the Jets’ misfortune on offense. New York has struggled on the interior over the last few years and Seumalo is coming off a career season. He has plenty of versatility and will be a major commodity in free agency this year. If New York secures these three signings, along with Rodgers, they could easily win the AFC East.

Addition Trade: Ryan Kelly

The Colts are in re-build mode and that means their pro-bowl center, Ryan Kelly, is reportedly on the trade block. With Connor McGovern leaving for free agency, the Jets could swoop in and get Kelly and solidify their offensive line. New York already employs one of the best defenses in all of football. Getting their offense to match the level of skill and intensity that the defense brings though will be a major job for Joe Douglas this offseason.

A trade for Kelly makes a lot of sense here.

Draft Prediction: No first-rounder, but heavy on offense

If the Jets end up trading for Rodgers, it will most likely cost a first round draft pick. That being said, the team would still have five potential draft picks going into April at the current moment. There are still plenty of solid offensive players in the draft that can help bolster the group with Rodgers in tow. With the strength that the defense currently possesses, it’s easy to see how a majority of those picks go to helping on the offensive side.

