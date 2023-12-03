Quantcast
Sports

BREAKING: Jets bench Tim Boyle for Trevor Siemian in 4th quarter vs. Falcons

Jets turn to Trevor Siemian at QB
Aug 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Trevor Siemian (19) rolls out to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
© John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Jets carousel at quarterback in 2023 took another turn Sunday afternoon. 

Trailing 13-8 and after throwing a bad interception to end the third quarter, Tim Boyle was benched for veteran signal-caller Trevor Siemian. 

Jets name Tim Boyle starter for Week 12
New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle meets with reporters after the team’s NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Bills won 32-6. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )

Siemian is in his seventh season as an NFL quarterback and has completed 59% of his passes for 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. 

He has not won a game as a starting quarterback since the 2017 season.

Boyle was the Jets’ starting quarterback for New York’s last loss to the Miami Dolphins last Friday and was 14-25 passing against the Atlanta Falcons for 158 yards and an interception.

This is an updating story.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is the New York Jets beat reporter for amNewYork. He also covers the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Eagles for Metro Philadelphia. He is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter with previous stops at ESPN and CBS Sports. You can reach him by email for any questions at ([email protected]) or through X (@Nick_Faria1720).

