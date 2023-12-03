BREAKING: Jets bench Tim Boyle for Trevor Siemian in 4th quarter vs. Falcons

Aug 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Trevor Siemian (19) rolls out to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Jets carousel at quarterback in 2023 took another turn Sunday afternoon.

Trailing 13-8 and after throwing a bad interception to end the third quarter, Tim Boyle was benched for veteran signal-caller Trevor Siemian.

Siemian is in his seventh season as an NFL quarterback and has completed 59% of his passes for 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

He has not won a game as a starting quarterback since the 2017 season.

Boyle was the Jets’ starting quarterback for New York’s last loss to the Miami Dolphins last Friday and was 14-25 passing against the Atlanta Falcons for 158 yards and an interception.

This is an updating story.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com