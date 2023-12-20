Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Commanders vs. Jets Week 16 preview: Odds, storylines, more

By Posted on
Garrett Wilson Jets
Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) gains yards after catch as Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After a 30-0 beating at the hands of the Miami Dolphins last week, the Jets return home to MetLife Stadium for a matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Now eliminated from playoff contention, it is that time of the year when it is more advantageous to tank than gain moral victories that could impact the future of the team — although the Commanders will share a mutual interest in not wanting late-season wins to affect their draft position.

  • ESPN BET (MUST USE CODE AMNY)

    $250 BONUS

    BET NOW
  • DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

    BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS!

    BET NOW
  • FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

    BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS IF YOUR TEAM WINS!

    BET NOW
  • CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

    $1,000 FIRST BET!

    BET NOW
  • BET365

    BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET!

    BET NOW
  • BETMGM

    $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER!

    BET NOW

Commanders (4-10) vs. Jets (5-9) how to watch

  • Date: Sunday, December 24
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
  • TV: CBS

Both teams come limping into this matchup on Christmas Eve, with the Jets losing six of their last seven and the Commanders losing seven of their last eight, including a current five-game losing streak.

It is unknown who will start under center for the Jets, but at least one name can be ruled out. Aaron Rodgers confirmed on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday that he is still not 100% medically cleared and would still take another 3-4 weeks to recover. This effectively rules out Rodgers coming back this season after there were murmurs the former MVP could make a miracle recovery from his torn Achilles on the first drive of the season.

No matter who starts under center for Gang Green on Sunday — Zach Wilson is in concussion protocol meaning Trevor Siemian would start if he’s not cleared — it will be their easiest matchup of the year. While the Jets enter the game with the 32nd-ranked offense in the NFL, the Commanders have the 32nd-ranked defense in the NFL. Needless to say, something has to give on the night before Christmas.

Jets trust Sauce Gardner in matchup against Davante Adams
FILE – New York Jets defensive back Sauce Gardner (1) looks to defend during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Gardner was voted the No. 1 cornerback at the midpoint of the season by The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

On the defensive side of the ball for New York, the matchup between Sauce Gardner and Terry McLaurin will be one to keep an eye on. The Jets’ pass defense this season has been spectacular, holding opposing teams to 170.4 yards per game, the second-best mark in the NFL. McLaurin has been a star for the Commanders, even if the numbers don’t exactly back it up. 

There can be a parallel drawn between the top two receivers from both the Jets and Commanders. Garrett Wilson has tallied 79 catches for 882 yards and three touchdowns. McLaurin trails right behind Wilson with 66 catches for 835 yards and three touchdowns. These numbers are by no means indicative of the talent of these two receivers, but more telling of the talent they have played with under center.

With both Washington and New York eliminated from playoff contention, the real winner of this game might be the loser regarding the future of their respective franchises. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the time to look at mock drafts and dream about next year’s first-round pick being the one to turn the whole ship around.

Commanders vs. Jets Week 16 odds

  • Spread: Jets -3 (-112)
  • Over/Under: 37.5 (-105/-115)
  • Commanders Moneyline: +140
  • Jets Moneyline: -166

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC