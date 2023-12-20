Commanders vs. Jets Week 16 preview: Odds, storylines, more

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) gains yards after catch as Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After a 30-0 beating at the hands of the Miami Dolphins last week, the Jets return home to MetLife Stadium for a matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Now eliminated from playoff contention, it is that time of the year when it is more advantageous to tank than gain moral victories that could impact the future of the team — although the Commanders will share a mutual interest in not wanting late-season wins to affect their draft position.

Commanders (4-10) vs. Jets (5-9) how to watch

Date: Sunday, December 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Both teams come limping into this matchup on Christmas Eve, with the Jets losing six of their last seven and the Commanders losing seven of their last eight, including a current five-game losing streak.

It is unknown who will start under center for the Jets, but at least one name can be ruled out. Aaron Rodgers confirmed on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday that he is still not 100% medically cleared and would still take another 3-4 weeks to recover. This effectively rules out Rodgers coming back this season after there were murmurs the former MVP could make a miracle recovery from his torn Achilles on the first drive of the season.

No matter who starts under center for Gang Green on Sunday — Zach Wilson is in concussion protocol meaning Trevor Siemian would start if he’s not cleared — it will be their easiest matchup of the year. While the Jets enter the game with the 32nd-ranked offense in the NFL, the Commanders have the 32nd-ranked defense in the NFL. Needless to say, something has to give on the night before Christmas.

On the defensive side of the ball for New York, the matchup between Sauce Gardner and Terry McLaurin will be one to keep an eye on. The Jets’ pass defense this season has been spectacular, holding opposing teams to 170.4 yards per game, the second-best mark in the NFL. McLaurin has been a star for the Commanders, even if the numbers don’t exactly back it up.

There can be a parallel drawn between the top two receivers from both the Jets and Commanders. Garrett Wilson has tallied 79 catches for 882 yards and three touchdowns. McLaurin trails right behind Wilson with 66 catches for 835 yards and three touchdowns. These numbers are by no means indicative of the talent of these two receivers, but more telling of the talent they have played with under center.

With both Washington and New York eliminated from playoff contention, the real winner of this game might be the loser regarding the future of their respective franchises. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the time to look at mock drafts and dream about next year’s first-round pick being the one to turn the whole ship around.

Commanders vs. Jets Week 16 odds

Spread: Jets -3 (-112)

Over/Under: 37.5 (-105/-115)

Commanders Moneyline: +140

Jets Moneyline: -166

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com