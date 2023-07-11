Jets’ corners take offense to comments made by 4x Pro-Bowler Asante Samuel

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Asante Samuel has never exactly endeared himself among fans of the New York Jets throughout his 11-year NFL career. His latest comments seem to have gotten the rest of the team pissed off.

After ESPN’s ranking of current NFL cornerbacks found Jets’ All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner finishing second across the entire league, the former Patriot and Eagle sounded off on his displeasure for seeing the second-year veteran rated so highly as opposed to another young cornerback in Tariq Woolen.

“The New York media will take your career to another level,” Samuel said in a tweet.

The vote ESPN reported on was not one done by the New York media. It was a collection of votes made by current players, coaches, and front-office executives. Still, that didn’t stop the pro-bowl corner from continuing.

“For the record Tariq (Woolen) had a better rookie season then Sauce they both played outstanding but what in the hell do y’all be watching. Y’all are highly influenced by the media not facts,” Samuel said in a separate tweet.

The remarks drew the ire of both starting corners for the Jets. Initially, Gardner responded in a quote tweet stating “Me personally, I never been the hating type.” Fellow cornerback DJ Reed also came to the defense of his teammate with a quick response back to the former ballhawk.

“I don’t get how old heads be hating on the younger generation,” Reed added. “Man, Sauce was strapping sh** all year, was a 1st team all pro, please stop the hating. It makes no sense.”

Gardner was the first rookie corner since Ronnie Lott to be named a First-Team All-Pro in his first NFL season. He played all 17 games while recording two picks and 75 tackles. While Woolen outpaced the Jets’ top corner in interceptions with six, Gardner gave up fewer catches, yards, and passer rating against.

Samuel didn’t just leave his criticism to just current Jets corners though.

Darrelle Revis chimes in

Revis may be heading to the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame in a few weeks but that didn’t stop him from adding his two cents to the conversation.

“Quit being a hater when it comes to young rising stars @ the cornerback position,” Revis wrote on Twitter to Samuel. “Be mad @ the voters who never considered you shutdown.”

Samuel later went on a tirade against the All-Pro corner explaining how Revis was just as susceptible to double-moves as he was during his playing career. Revis is considered one of the best cornerbacks of his generation and will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio at the beginning of August. It’s a fact that the corner was all too willing to remind Samuel at the end of their Twitter battle.

“Try again mother sucker.. I’m a 1st ballot Hall of Famer.”

