Jets Day 3 Tracker: Who does the team select on final day of 2023 NFL Draft?

The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft is upon us and the New York Jets have already been busy leading up to it.

New York came into the final day with three selections expected to make. Since the start though, the Jets have made a draft day trade that gives them four picks in the final day.

We’re tracking the latest news and notes for Joe Douglas and the Jets’ strategy as we move through the later rounds.

ROUND 4

Trade: Jets announce a trade with the New England Patriots. New York acquired the 120th overall pick and the 184 overall pick (sixth round) from their rivals in favor of the 112th overall pick. The Patriots took a kicker. New York meanwhile took:

Pick 120 – OT, Carter Warren

Warren was a tackle for Pittsburgh and started all four seasons with the Panthers but struggled with injuries last season. While he is extremely athletic and very intelligent, however, he needs to get stronger and better at run blocking. Warren is a New Jersey native and recorded a 66.4 Pro Football Focus. He is penciled in to be a helpful swing tackle later in his career. Warren is the team’s second offensive lineman selected in their first three draft picks – the first time the Jets have done that since the 2006 season when they brought in both Nick Mangold and D”Brickashaw Ferguson.

ROUND 5

Pick 143 – RB, Israel Abanikanda

The Jets double-dipped at Pittsburgh with their fifth-round selection. Abanikanda is considered a strong sleeper for New York who runs very quickly and is perfect in a zone scheme. He has plenty to work on but paired with Breece Hall and Michael Carter, Gang Green has one of the more explosive rushers in the college game on their roster now. Abanikanda is expected to be an excellent depth piece at a position of need – especially with depth.

ROUND 6

