Jets’ Joe Douglas at 2023 NFL Combine: “good conversations” regarding quarterback and Quinnen Williams

For the first time since the end of their disappointing 2022-23 NFL season, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas addressed the media in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

New York finished last season 7-10 after losing their last six games. The Jets have repeatedly said that they’ll be in the market for a top veteran quarterback with names like Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, and a plethora of others.

The quarterback position wasn’t the only position Douglas addressed though at the start of the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

We have everything you need to know about Douglas’ remarks here.

Derek Carr and the Quarterback Conundrum

Douglas was asked a lot about the possibility of Derek Carr becoming a member of the New York Jets and for good reason. Carr is a pro-bowl quarterback and a free agent, which means the team can negotiate a deal now for the former Raider passer.

The Jets’ general manager also confirmed that he was expected to sit down with Carr for another meeting and that “He (Carr) left a strong impression with everybody.”

Carr isn’t the only quarterback the Jets are interested in though. New York has consistently been in the news about their interest in what happens with Super Bowl champion, Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. While Douglas did not confirm that talks between the Jets and Packers were happening, he did say that he has had strong conversations with other executives around the league.

No deal is considered imminent though according to Douglas.

Quinnen Williams extension

Arguably the biggest need outside of quarterback this offseason for New York is to get Quinnen Williams locked up with an extension. The former third-overall pick had a breakout season in 2022 putting up 12 sacks and being named a first-team All-Pro.

Williams has made it clear that he would be willing to sit out of organized team activities if he did not receive a new contract.

When asked about how the negotiations were going though, Douglas remained optimistic.

“We feel good that this process is going to play out in the right way,” the general manager said.

Williams is in the final year of his rookie contract and could command north of $20 million a year as a high-priced defensive tackle.

Cap Casualties

New York has an opportunity to shed a lot of cap space by cutting certain players to make room for a high-priced quarterback or Quinnen Williams contract. While the Jets are going to be getting those cap casualties done soon, Joe Douglas confirmed they would not be happening until after the NFL Combine.

Among those players that could be leaving New York is left tackle Duane Brown. Brown was brought in after injuries decimated the Jets’ offensive line early in the season and played serviceable minutes before suffering injuries of his own.

According to Zack Rosenblatt, Douglas has not been notified if Brown was going to stay another year in New York but has talked about the former Seahawk “as if he’d be back.”

Injured Players

Three players that missed a good portion of the 2022-23 season but have bright futures in New York are Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Mekhi Becton.

According to Douglas, all three are where they need to be in their rehabs and should be ready to go for the 2023 season.

“Breece is doing great in his recovery. Really Breece, AVT, and Mekhi, they are all doing great in their recovery and we feel good about their return. The plan is for them to be ready at the start of the season.”

With the New York Jets prepared to observe the NFL Combine, there is still plenty of news that needs to be addressed within the roster construction of the team.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com