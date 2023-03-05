Jets to welcome back important return of Duane Brown for 17th NFL season

Duane Brown isn’t ready to call it a career just yet with the New York Jets.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets starting left tackle has decided to return for his 17th NFL season and will be on New York’s roster. Brown underwent recent surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff while playing in 12 games for New York last season.

Brown has another year remaining on his current contract with the Jets that carries a cap hit of over $11 million. The five-time pro-bowler had signed a two-year deal with Gang Green last offseason following the injury to Mekhi Becton. In 12 games, Brown recorded a grade of 57.6 per Pro Football Focus.

Talking to reporters last week about the upcoming decision from Brown, Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained “He (Duane) did what I’d say about 90% of players probably wouldn’t have done, in terms of playing when he didn’t have to. All his money was already guaranteed, and the guy still strapped up and played 16 or however many games for us.”

Brown is expected to be penciled in as the team’s starting left tackle with Mekhi Becton moving to the right side and Max Mitchell being the primary backup.

The former Seahawk and Texan played through pain throughout the 2022-23 season and earned the respect of his teammates and organization. According to Cimini, the team created an award in his honor, the “Selfless Warrior” award that Brown eventually won.

With two key offensive line positions filled, it offers some needed clarity ahead of free agency in which New York is expected to be major players to improve their roster.

