What does Jets offensive line look like following 2023 draft and free agency?

A big reason for the New York Jets’ demise in 2022 was the lack of depth surrounding the offensive line. Injuries to Max Mitchell, Mekhi Becton, and Duane Brown led to Gang Green being unprepared and bombarded by an assortment of pass rushers.

Their quarterbacks didn’t have a chance.

Now with Aaron Rodgers in tow though, the Jets have committed to improving their offensive line in several different ways. Whether it was committing resources to the draft, or adding shrewd veterans to their group through free agency, general manager Joe Douglas has made protecting his prized asset a top priority.

But what exactly just the Jets’ offensive line look like heading into the offseason programs? Will Becton be starting at right or left tackle? Is Joe Tippmann ready to start at center?

Here’s our “way-to-early” look at how the Jets’ offensive line could look as we head to the month of May.

Left Tackle: Duane Brown, Max Mitchell, Eric Smith

The left tackle position is Brown’s to lose. The Jets did not have him carry a cap hit of over $11 million to simply sit on the bench for no reason. Brown will be 38 this season but has enough experience to count on him to start right away,

Left Guard: Laken Tomlinson, Wes Schweitzer, Chris Glaser

Tomlinson is the starter at left guard and he was pretty dependable for the Jets last season. Of all the Jets linemen, he was the only one to play in every game last season. Schweitzer was brought in as a free agent and should provide solid depth at center and guard.

Center: Connor McGovern, Joe Tippmann, Wes Schwetzer

A lot of people will want Tippmann to start the season as a rookie but Connor McGovern is a solid choice in front of him to the Wisconsin center can learn the game from the sidelines. This is a much better group depth-wise than last year.

Right Guard: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Trystan Colon, Billy Turner

The Jets made out like bandits when they drafted Vera-Tucker in the first round two years ago. The issue is that he suffered an injury and was lost for the year at the midway point last season. Billy Turner, the recently signed Packers tackle, has experience at guard to provide depth, but New York is counting on AVT to lead the way here.

Right Tackle: Mekhi Becton, Billy Turner, Carter Warren

Most analysts expect the Jets to decline Becton’s fifth-year option by the 4pm deadline Tuesday afternoon. That doesn’t mean the former 11th overall pick isn’t in New York’s future plans. He’s done a great job of getting in football shape and has solid backup with Turner and fourth-round selection, Carter Warren out of Pitt. There’s a lot more depth here than in recent years.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com