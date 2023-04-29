Best available prospects for Jets ahead of Day 3 of NFL Draft

The final day of the NFL Draft is upon us and the New York Jets should be busy players throughout the final rounds.

New York remained steadfast with their approach through the first two rounds selecting pass-rushing dynamo Will McDonald IV in the first round, and top center prospect Joe Tippmann in the second. With three picks in the final few rounds of the draft, the Jets have plenty of options to choose from.

Before we get into the prospects, let’s take a look at what the Jets are working with on the final day:

Round 4: No. 112

Round 5: No. 143

Round 5: No. 170 (from GB)

Here are five names to keep an eye on for Gang Green to potentially choose from.

Dawand Jones – OT, OSU

There are a lot of very good players that are still available with round 4 expected to start in a few hours. Dwand Jones is easily the top player left on the board. The Jets need more help at tackle this draft and getting a potential starter as late as they could here is an excellent value. He’s one of the bigger players this draft and would be exactly what Gang Green needs here.

Andrei Iosivas – WR, Princeton

Iosivas could be a perfect fifth or sixth-round selection should New York look to trade one of their fifths today. He doesn’t do anything particularly well and his intangibles are pretty average but don’t overlook how important special teams will be in the AFC – any edge the Jets can get anywhere is a major help.

Moro Ojomo – DT, Texas

Ojomo, like many defensive tackles this late in the draft, is a project. He’s got a ton of overall strength but the team will need him to gain some weight in order to prepare himself for the pressures of playing with Quinnen Williams. Ojomo would be a nice trade-down target as well.

Blake Freeland – OT, BYU

The odds of having both Jones and Freeland available in the fourth round were stunning. The Jets could very well have a chance to get one of the top available tackles early in the fourth round at a time when many are critiquing them for not attacking the position earlier. As swing tackles go, the Jets could do a lot worse than Blake Freeland.

Antonio Johnson – S, Texas A&M

New York needs another tackle. That much has been emphasized by analysts and fans across the country. But an underrated need for the team has solely been the safety position. Chuck Clark is a solid starter but Antonio Johnson, a late-round steal, could compete for the other safety role against Jordan Whitehead. Johnson could very well be a day-one starter that the team finds in the fourth round.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com