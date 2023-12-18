Jets Elimination Mock Draft Edition: Tank is on for top pick in 2024

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

For the 13th year in a row, the New York Jets will fail to reach the NFL Playoffs. Their 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday ensured the team would finish below .500 for the eighth consecutive season as well.

Things aren’t all right when it comes to Gang Green. Their injury issues are a concern, the locker room has officially begun to fracture, and questions surrounding the organizational leadership have already begun.

We’ll break down where the Jets go from here throughout the week, but before we do, with the team freshly eliminated and now fighting for a draft pick, let’s take a look at where they can go in our latest NFL mock draft.

(All projected selections are based on Tankathon)

Round 1 (Sixth Overall) – Olu Fashanu, OT – Penn State

In this current mock, Joe Alt is taken before Fashanu because he is a complete offensive tackle. Don’t be discouraged though Jets fans – Fashanu is still an elite prospect in his own right. He could’ve been the first tackle taken in the draft last year but chose to return to school.

He’s an excellent pass-blocker with dominant power in the run game. He’s the kind of player you take and build around right away. This, as with Alt, would be a slam-dunk selection for Gang Green this year.

Round 3 (70th Overall) – Christian Haynes, OG – UCONN

It wasn’t the best year for the Huskies but Haynes is a project at guard with some of the physical traits a competent offensive line coach would love to have. He’s a run-blocking specialist with a mean streak to that will make him beloved by fans of the organization.

He won’t be a day-one starter, but he could provide depth behind Laken Tomlinson and learn from a veteran at a crucial position.

Round 4 (102nd Overall) – Blake Fisher, OT – Notre Dame

The Jets don’t end up with Alt in this draft, but they get the tackle opposite him. I loved how Notre Dame’s offensive line played this year and Fisher is no exception. He will need some seasoning at the NFL level but he learns quickly and has plenty of physical traits that will make him a commodity in this draft class.

New York will need to address both tackle spots next year and a veteran could start at right tackle, but Fisher could be a solid pickup here in round four.

Round 4 (111th Overall) – Will Sheppard, WR – Vanderbilt

Having undrafted free agents at wide receiver excel in some spots is a very nice feather in the cap for any scouting department. Drafting strong ones is a much different story.

Sheppard is a tall receiver who runs good routes and can make contested catches. I think of him as a more reliable Allen Lazard because Sheppard has shown to have more consistent hands in college. Vanderbilt has been very bad in a tough SEC but that makes the production Sheppard has put up (14.6 yards per reception, eight touchdowns) even more impressive. He should compliment the Jets core of receivers nicely.

Round 6 (166th Overall) – Jordan Travis, QR – Florida State

Many people will want the Jets to ignore the quarterback position but it’s always important to be developing at the position. That’s where a player like Jordan Travis comes in. Before his gruesome injury at the end of the year, Travis was seen as a late first-second-round talent in the draft. Now, it’s safe to assume his stock will drop tremendously as people await to see how his recovery goes.

He would be an excellent project to sit and learn behind Rodgers and another veteran backup quarterback.

