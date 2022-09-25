Bengal Blues: New York Jets fall to Cincinnati 27-12

East Rutherford N.J. – The New York Jets haven’t posted a winning record in the month of September since 2015.

New York’s dubious distinction will continue for another year after the Cincinnati Bengals ran through MetLife Stadium with a win.

The Jets came into the contest coming off a miraculous 31-30 victory over the Cleveland Browns. 14 points scoring the final two minutes allowed the Jets faithful to believe that the franchise was turning the corner under second-year head coach Robert Saleh.

Throughout the game on Sunday, it was clear the team still has a ways to go.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense started the scoring early with an opening drive touchdown pass to Samaje Perine on a rollout. Cincinnati started the game 4-4 on third down conversions with Burrow leading the charge.

After two Jets drives that ended in field goals, Burrow found Tyler Boyd on a crossing route. A missed tackle by Jordan Whitehead allowed Boyd to gallop to the rest of his 56-yard touchdown.

Burrow finished the day 22-36 passing for 275 yards and three scores. Tyler Boyd was the recipient of most of the yards with four catches, over 100 yards, and a touchdown.

The Bengals led at the half 20-9 but outgained New York by a 221-140 margin.

For those that hoped the second half would change a little bit of momentum, their optimism was crushed a minute in the third when Flacco fumbled on third down, and Jamarr Chase caught a five-yard score to put the game away.

Joe Flacco and the Jets’ offense put up over 230 yards passing, but four turnovers (including two fumbles) ended up destroying any hope of a comeback for the Jets.

With the loss, New York falls to 1-2 on the young season and is set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers next week on the road next Sunday.

Cincinnati gets their first win of the year (1-2) and will play a Thursday night matinee against the Dolphins next.

Jets Game Notes

Denzel Mims was inactive for the third straight game. The Jets touted early before the season that they had a role for the former second-round pick but his inability to see the field only prolongs the long-standing trade potential of Mims.

There were some positives for New York in the contest. The defensive front got to Burrow three times and held a good Bengals rushing attack to under three yards a carry.

There was some controversy during the game. A viral video showed defensive lineman Quinnen Williams arguing with a coach. The former first-round pick has not commented on the video.

Garrett Wilson returned from the contest with his injury, but the Jets lost tackle George Fant and Quincy Williams during the game. The team has not announced an update on their injuries yet.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com