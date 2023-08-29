Jets get break in Week 1: Von Miller placed on Bills’ PUP list to begin season

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller celebrates as he runs off the field after a 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The New York Jets received a massive break ahead of the start of the 2023 regular season against a key division rival.

Buffalo announced that pass-rushing dynamo and former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller will begin the 2023 season on the PUP list and miss the first four games of the 2023 season. Miller, 34, missed the end of last season with a torn ACL and is considered one of the Bills’ top pass rushers.

That means New York will not have to face a top pass rusher when they open up their season, and the Aaron Rodgers era on Monday Night Football in under two weeks. In his place, Buffalo will trot out Leonard Floyd and Greg Rousseau to try and find a way to pressure the Jets’ inexperienced offensive line.

New York is expected to have their entire offensive line practicing together for the first time all camp this week and have less than two weeks to have everything prepared in time for the season opener.

In 11 NFL seasons, the two-time Super Bowl champion has totaled 123.5 sacks while making the Pro Bowl eight times. He won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams after winning Super Bowl MVP with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

New York and Buffalo kick off their NFL season Monday night in front of the Jets home crowd.

