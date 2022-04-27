Jets, Giants prepare for crucial NFL Draft

The first round of the NFL Draft commences on Thursday night, and the Jets and Giants both have big decisions to make.

The Jets currently have the number 4 overall selection, as well as the 10th overall pick that they acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for ​​All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Gang Green also possesses the 35 and 38th overall pick (which they acquired from the Carolina Panthers during a trade involving quarterback Sam Darnold).

Meanwhile, the Giants will select 5th in the draft, after a disappointing 4–13 season. The Giants will enter the season under a new head coach (Brian Daboll) and general manager (Joe Schoen), who will attempt to turn the team around.

The Jets, for their part, will ride head coach Robert Saleh next season, despite the disappointing results last year.

If the teams don’t trade their picks, the Jets could target edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan — though he may be off the board by the time New York is on the clock. A more realistic pick is Ikem Ekwonu from North Carolina State, who boasts 6’4″ height and brings NFL-style pass rushing prospects to the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Giants, who have the 7th overall pick and traded for the 10th overall selection with the Chicago Bears, have several roster holes to fill.

Quarterback Daniel Jones enters his 4th season in the NFL looking for a long-term contract, but the new regime may be hesitant to ink him — especially due to his recent injury history.

The new front office regime may use the year to evaluate their roster’s talent, including Jones, to see whether they have adopted a winning lineup.

Jones has dealt with injuries in the past, as he’s started just 37 games out of 48 possible starts in his young career.