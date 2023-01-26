Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, announce additional staffing changes

The New York Jets have made their move at their offensive coordinator and it sets the stage for what could be a very interesting offseason.

The team announced that they have hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for their offensive coordinator position, ending a search that included several key names across the league. Hackett previously called plays in Buffalo and Jacksonville and made his fame as offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers when they clinched the NFC’s top seed in back-to-back seasons.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh had a previous working relationship with Hackett back when both coaches were in Jacksonville. Hackett helped the Jaguars reach the NFC Title Game in 2017-18 and led an offense that was a top-five unit in total points, yards, and passing.

New York fired their previous offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur after not scoring a touchdown in each of the last three games. Questions surrounding the future of the quarterback position also led to several key offensive coordinator names seemingly being left off the initial search from Saleh.

With Hackett now in the fold, speculation will rightfully begin about the team’s likelihood of trading for top quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers’ previous relationship with Hackett helped him win back-to-back MVPs as a member of Green Bay.

Speculation has also grown about the former Super Bowl champion potentially leaving the Packers as well.

While Hackett’s hiring signals a turning point in that the Jets are looking for an experienced top quarterback in 2023, the move does come with some risks. Hackett’s lone head coaching gig in Denver ended with the coach being fired before his first full season concluded. Struggles with the offensive game plan, game management, and play of franchise quarterback Russell Wilson ultimately led to the team moving forward without Hackett.

His previous coaching experience as a coordinator will be the calling card for a potential partnership with a top quarterback should one decide to come to the Jets in 2023. Their ability to poach one from around the league will go a long way to determining just how far New York can go in year three under Robert Saleh.

Other Coaching Hires

Hackett is not the only coach making his way to the Jets in 2023. Keith Carter, former offensive line coach for the Tennessee Titans has been hired for the same position as well as run-game coordinator for New York.

Carter has a previous relationship with Saleh being the former offensive quality control coach in Seattle back in 2013 when Saleh was on the defensive side.

