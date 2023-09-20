Jets Week 3 Notebook: No O-Line Changes Coming, Injury Updates ahead of battle with Patriots

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

FLORHAM PARK — Can the New York Jets end a near decade-long losing streak to their arch-rival on Sunday afternoon? That’s the question on the minds of fans and analysts as Gang Green prepares for their Week 3 contest against the New England Patriots.

While all eyes are on the 14-game losing streak the Jets have against their AFC East rival, the outlook in the locker room is only about focusing on the present day.

“We’re trying to win every game, but we have to focus on the moment,” said Jets head coach Robert Saleh before practice Wednesday. “Dwelling on the past takes away from what we need to do and how to execute on Sunday. Yes, it’s New England, but our focus is on today and being the best version of ourselves.”

Saleh later said he believed the team had “closed the gap” from the rest of the division. He cited how hard the team played in their divisional games last year, even if the results didn’t always match. New York went 2-4 against the AFC East last year with each loss coming by one score.

How the team handles the Patriots on Sunday wasn’t the only major takeaway from Wednesday’s practice though. We go through the latest here.

Injury Updates

Gang Green is a little banged up going into their key Week 3 contest against the Patriots.

New York has three players (Breece Hall, Michael Cart II, and Quincy Williams) as limited from practice. All three are expected back for Sunday’s contest.

Other players like Greg Zuerlein and Tony Adams are dealing with injuries and are questionable for Sunday. Neither practiced Wednesday. Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton also did not practice but they are going through their typical rehab plans. Both are expected to be fine.

John Franklin Myers is the only new member of the Jets injury report Wednesday. Saleh said he’s dealing with a hip injury, but there is no concern for Sunday’s availability.

No Offensive Line Changes on the Horizon

For those looking for quick changes to be made along the offensive line, they’ll have to wait at least another week. Saleh confirmed the Jets would not be making any changes to the offensive line at this time.

“That same group ran for 180 yards against Buffalo…What happened Sunday…it is what it is. It just wasn’t our best day, coaching, playing, executing, all of it.”

To Saleh’s credit, the Jets are about to go through their third defensive line full of elite playmakers in a row. The group has also not played together fully for a full week of practice. That lack of continuity can cause some of the issues most fans of the Jets are seeing now.

That being said, the longer the group continues to struggle, the more people will wonder how long it will take to see major changes made along the entire offensive line.

Jeremy Ruckert, Mecole Hardman Update

One of the major surprises through the first two weeks has been the play-time, or lack thereof of Jeremy Ruckert and Mecole Hardman. Hardman received just one target as a wide receiver while Ruckert, a week after being the highest-rated run blocker among tight ends, was in for just four plays against Dallas.

Both are expecting to change against the Patriots.

“He’s going to find his way into the offense,” Saleh said of Ruckert specifically. He added that the lack of snaps on the offensive side against the Cowboys attributed to the lesser play time for both players.

Hardman and Ruckert are two players who need to have an identity in this offense due to their unique skills. It’s still early in the season where it can be improved, but it looks like the Jets will be making more of an effort to get both of these players on the field.

