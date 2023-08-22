Quantcast
Jets

Jets to remove Duane Brown from PUP list, expected to start for 2023 team: REPORT

By Posted on
Duane Brown is ready to compete with Jets
Duane Brown speaks about the Jets 2023 season and his looming position battle at left tackle
New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK — The New York Jets offensive line is getting healthy at the perfect time to start the 2023 regular season. 

Jets starting left tackle Duane Brown is expected to be removed from the PUP list and will be working with the starters ahead of the team’s final preseason game against the New York Giants on Saturday according to a report from Connor Hughes and SNY.

Brown is expected to start at left tackle for the Jets during the 2023 season after passing his physical tomorrow.

Gang Green getting back their Pro-Bowl left tackle is an important addition to a group that has been inconsistent throughout the preseason. The Jets have tried several different combinations along the offensive line but injuries have kept the projected starters away from the practice field over the last few weeks. 

Jets practice updates
New York Jets tackle Mekhi Becton (77) listens to coaches during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)AP Photos

That’s expected to change just three weeks away from the season opener against Buffalo on Monday Night Football. 

Brown signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Jets last season in preparation to replace Mekhi Becton after the latter suffered a season-ending knee injury during camp. As a part of the group’s decimation last season, Brown battled through a shoulder injury in the 12 games he started. For his iron-man-like determination to help the Jets last season, the coaching staff awarded the 37-year-old the inaugural “selfless warrior” award given to the player that “gives the most of himself to the team.” 

New York may have finished just 7-10 in Brown’s first season with the team, but the addition of Dalvin Cook and Aaron Rodgers is expected to catapult the team to new heights and end a decade-long playoff drought. 

Having a former first-round pick and Pro-Bowl caliber player back along the offensive line will certainly help them end that drought.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

