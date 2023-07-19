Jets trade disgruntled 2nd-round wideout Denzel Mims to Lions – REPORT

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It wasn’t the easiest of roads for Denzel Mims with the New York Jets but now the young receiver will get a chance at a fresh start elsewhere.

New York traded the frustrated wide receiver to the Detroit Lions according to a report from Connor Hughes of SNY. Detroit will send a conditional sixth-round pick as part of the deal while the Jets will tack on a seventh-rounder as both sides put the finishing touches on the agreement according to NFL Network.

Mims was the Jets’ second-round pick in the 2020 draft but played in just 30 games over the first three seasons of his NFL career. He amassed a total of just 42 catches for under 1,000 yards with Gang Green while struggling to earn playing time. Mims had even requested a trade last offseason in the hopes of going to a place that would offer him more playing time.

In Detroit, Mims is expected to compete for a roster spot against other young receivers like Josh Reynolds, Tom Kennedy, and the veteran Marvin Jones Jr.

The move also incidentally opens up a third roster spot for the Jets after the team put Chuck Clark and Diontae Spencer on injured reserve Wednesday evening. It will also clear room for Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman to make the 53-man roster.

This is a developing story. Stand by for further updates.

