Jets place Breece Hall, others on PUP list ahead 2023 training camp

Jets running back Breece Hall breaks up field during the first half against the Packers in Week 6.

Training camp practices may be underway Thursday morning but the New York Jets will not have their full offensive unit ready for the start.

New York placed running back Breece Hall, tight end CJ Uzomah, wide receiver Randall Cobb, and rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin their 2023 training camp according to a report from NFL Network.

The move allows for any of these players to be activated at any point throughout the month and a half of training camp.

New York also announced that safety Chuck Clark and wide receiver Diontae Spencer have been placed on IR and will miss the entirety of the 2023 season.

Hall is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered midway through his rookie season last year. Before the injury, Hall was considered a favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award thanks to an almost seven-yards per-touch average and close to 700 scrimmage yards. He has said that he should be ready for the start of the regular season.

Uzomah, the team’s projected starting tight end had tweaked his leg in one of the final practices of OTAs and has been recovering since. In 13 starts last season, Uzomah tallied just 232 yards receiving and two scores. He is entering the final year of his deal with the Jets this season.

Cobb joined the Jets during the offseason following the trade for future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers. He has over 7,500 yards receiving in 12 NFL seasons.

Finally, Bernard-Converse is the Jets’ sixth-round cornerback taken in April’s draft. Neither Cobb’s nor Bernard Converse’s injury has been public at this time.

Offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker, Duane Brown, and Mekhi Becton were not placed on the PUP list and are expected to compete for starting roles when practice begins Thursday morning. Brown and Becton are expected to compete for the starting left tackle position while Vera-Tucker returns from a torn triceps injury.

