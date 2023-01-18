Pros and Cons to Jets offensive coordinator opening as search widens to former head coaches

The New York Jets’ search for an offensive coordinator has continued for another week. The team is leaving no stone unturned as they try and solve the missing piece to their struggling offense to end the 2022-23 season.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Jets have interviewed former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Eagles quarterback coach Brian Johnson. Hackett went 4-11 with the Broncos before being fired before the season ended in his first year with the club.

On the other hand, Johnson has helped quarterback Jalen Hurts enter MVP consideration and a 14-3 record. The Eagles are set to take on the Giants on Saturday because of their offensive improvements.

Yet while the search for the Jets’ new offensive play-caller continues, questions have arisen on how enticing New York’s position opening is. In reality, there are both pros and some major cons that keep the Jets’ offensive coordinator position from being a hot commodity.

Pros

Complete Control

When a defensive coach is hired as the head honcho, that usually means the offensive coordinator will be able to run whatever system he wants for his group. There are very few NFL positions like this around the league.

Whoever decides to take the job will be given full autonomy on the type of offense the Jets want to run. That usually also fits with the type of players the coach wants as well.

That also leads to a great deal of pressure. As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Darrell Bevell has declined to interview for the Jets offensive coordinator role. As the person with full control of the system and players, it means that the coach will be first to blame as the struggles come in.

Head Coaching Launchpad

Offensive coordinators are hot commodities in the NFL these days. A strong OC could get a head coach almost instantly as evidenced by Mike Kafka and Shane Steichen getting interviews for head coaching jobs after just a year in their roles.

The person who chooses the Jets could set himself up for career success if he’s able to develop the quarterbacks, as well as successfully move the ball as an effective unit. It’s a lot of pressure being the chief of a group like this, but the payout could be great.

Cons

Instability

The Jets are going onto year three of the Robert Saleh era. That is usually the time when a coaching staff shows they are the right men for the job or not. Because New York is looking for a new play-caller, the coach could be hired onto a sinking ship.

New York went 7-10 last season, and while it was an improvement from the previous years of ineptitude, it’s been 12 years since the team made the postseason. There’s no guarantee that next year bucks that trend either.

If a coach was to jump on the Jets train, they would have to understand that they could very well be a one-and-done coach in the worst ways. It’s difficult to gain stability when this is the case and it’s a reason many of the top coordinators are staying away from New York at this time.

Quarterback

Who is going to be the Jets quarterback in 2023? That is a question that won’t be answered right away and could keep top names away from the franchise.

So much success in the modern NFL is predicated on having a good quarterback to work with young offensive minds. When teams don’t have their quarterback, doubt and ineptitude usually creep in. Zach Wilson’s two seasons of NFL action also haven’t been enough to warrant any positive thoughts either.

Whoever takes the job is signing on to an unstable quarterback room and that just isn’t good enough for most people.

