Jets vs. Panthers: Preseason Week 2 preview, breakdown, more

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) carries the ball during the first half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Jets will head down to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers for their second preseason game on Saturday. While some dark clouds hang over the franchise amidst the Haason Reddick hold-out and trade request situation, players are still fighting for roster spots and fans can still get a look at the possible future of the franchise.

Jets starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to play against the Panthers. He did not participate in the Jets’ preseason opener and the coaching staff is clearly being cautious with him after his injury-shortened 2023 season. Rodgers has, however, looked excellent and fully healthy in practice.

Braelon Allen, the Wisconsin standout running back, is one to watch. The Jets spent a fourth-round pick on him to pair with star running back Breece Hall. He’s an explosive rusher at just over six feet and 235 pounds. Allen looked impressive in his first game, rushing for 54 yards on just nine carries.

He is one of those backs that defensive backs will hate to tackle, and in that, he presents a new threat to opposing defenses. While Hall is an explosive player, his strengths are his breakaway speed, elusiveness, and ability to catch out of the backfield. Allen is a more physical runner who can punish tacklers. It is always good to have more options, and the Jets have given themselves some versatility with the selection of Allen.

The other rookie to watch is Malachi Corley. The Western Kentucky product has impressed in training camp in a relatively thin receiver room. He also made the play that will most endear him to his coaches: picking up a teammate’s fumble and grinding out nearly 10 extra yards against the Commanders.

The Jets first-round pick out of Penn State, tackle Olu Fashanu, looked strong in his preseason debut against the Commanders, giving up zero pressures. While the Jets are a team clearly built to win in the immediate future, it is worth getting a look at Fashanu who promises to be the long-term solution at tackle. If he keeps his performances up, fans could get a look at him as a rotational piece in the regular season as well.

Adrian Martinez and Andrew Peasley will continue battling it out for the third quarterback spot. Both looked solid in the game against Washington. Peasley was the more efficient passer, posting a 120.6 passer rating, while Martinez showed some mobility that Peasley lacked. Martinez had the most impressive single play between the two against Washington: an on-the-run completion to Brandon Smith 30 yards downfield.

On the Panthers’ side, it is unclear whether Bryce Young will play. He did not play in the Panthers preseason opener against the New England Patriots. However, as the former No. 1 overall pick develops, he will take all the reps he can get, including preseason. He is in a tough situation in Carolina, and it will be interesting to see what steps he has taken under new coach Dave Canales as they try to bring the Panthers back to prominence.

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com