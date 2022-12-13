Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson blasts refs for lack of calls

The Jets struck gold when they drafted wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the rookie has been outstanding for Gang Green all season — but he’s frustrated with the league’s referees, claiming that he’s not been given a fair shake.

“I ain’t got a call all season,” Wilson said on Twitter.

I ain’t got a call all season… one ref told me “this ain’t O State no more.” Crazy 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/KquD2oslfU — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 12, 2022

The former Ohio State Buckeye went on to claim that one referee even referenced his college experience, and told him he wouldn’t be getting the same favorable calls he used to get at the amateur level.

“One ref told me ‘this ain’t O State no more.’ Crazy,” the rookie said.

The comment was allegedly made during the team’s home game in Week 11 against the Patriots, according to Wilson.

HIs criticism came in response to a social media user posting a video where Wilson caught a pass for a first down in the third quarter of the team’s loss to the Bills on Sunday, when he was hit by a Buffalo defender as he was defenseless and essentially out of bounce.

There was no penalty thrown on the play.

The rookie has been outstanding this year for the Jets, and broke the franchise receiving record for first-year players on Sunday, despite playing in just 14 games thus far.

On the season, he has 868 yards on 63 receptions and 101 targets, with four touchdown catches.

He is among the leaders within his draft class to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

