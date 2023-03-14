Jets sign top Packers wideout, Allen Lazard to 4-year deal

The New York Jets know that making Aaron Rodgers as happy as possible is a good first step in making him aware that his best place to play would be in New York next season.

Getting his top wide receiver to play with him helps as well.

The Jets have signed former Packers standout wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year deal worth up to $44 million with $22 million guaranteed according to Jordan Schultz. New York was reportedly working on a deal early Tuesday morning for the wideout before coming to an agreement and pairing Lazard with newly-hired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Under Hackett’s tutelage, Lazard grew from an undrafted free agent to one of the more dependable receivers in football. Over the last three years, the Iowa State product has accumulated over 130 catches, 1,600 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

Lazard will be a dependable second receiver behind reigning offensive rookie of the year Garrett Wilson. He’s also expected to add veteran leadership to a young room. Wilson and former second-round pick Elijah Moore are only 22 years old.

While Schefter reported that the move for Lazard was not made with Aaron Rodgers in mind, this is the second sign that the Jets are looking at ways to bring in familiar faces for the four-time NFL MVP to be more comfortable with.

While Rodgers has not made a decision on his future playing career, the belief is that this is the move to ultimately have Rodgers commit to the Jets once and for all.

