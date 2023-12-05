Jets nominate Solomon Thomas for 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is one of the greatest honors an NFL player can achieve. For the New York Jets, there was one man on the roster who has gone above and beyond what the award entails.

Solomon Thomas was nominated by the organization for the second year in a row. He, along with the 31 nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award by the New York Jets for the second consecutive year,” said Thomas in a statement. “This recognition goes beyond football, reflecting the impact we can make off the field and impact others’ lives with our platform. It’s a privilege to be a part of this team and have a platform to positively impact others. Thank you to the Jets organization, the Tri-state community, my family, and my teammates for this incredible honor.”

Thomas is a co-founder of the nonprofit organization, The Defensive Line, and worked with 2022 Man of the Year Award-Winner Dak Prescott for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Crisis Text Line, and Vibrant Health for the 988 campaign showcase as a commitment to impactful initiatives.

He also donated $24,000 to two families affected by a tragic mass shooting in Texas. Hosting four consecutive Youth Football Camps for middle and high school athletes in his hometown, Solomon provides a unique opportunity for young players to learn from elite coaches and players. In the spirit of giving, Solomon donated $5K for Thanksgiving distributions through the Interfaith Food Pantry Network and Athletes Making Progress Together.

The 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on CBS on Thursday, Feb. 8. Until that time, Thomas will wear the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the Jets’ season in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.

Brought to the Jets organization in the 2022 season, Thomas has been an important leader both on and off the field for the franchise. On the field, he has recorded three sacks this season and is a part of a group that is in the top 10 in total defense.

